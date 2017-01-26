News

This Man's Armpit Farts Are Almost Too Realistic

By Published On 01/26/2017 By Published On 01/26/2017

Trending

related

Internet Urban Legends That Are as Scary as the Slender Man

related

These Chicago Charities and Organizations Need Your Help in 2017

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac Right Now

related

JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

Do you have talents? Maybe you can spin a basketball on your finger, or limbo like a total freak of nature, but you’re probably not as talented as this guy.

Devo Alexander is the Sir Isaac Newton of trivial, lowbrow talents. In this video, he displays three of his finest skills, proving that the weird kid from your junior high school has a future as an internet celebrity. For his first trick, Alexander goes full John Bonham, shredding a crazy drum solo using his fingers. Then, he simulates the iconic guitar line from Ozzy Osbourne's “Crazy Train,” by breathing into his hands and clapping.

But the grand finale of this one-man spectacle has to be Mr. Alexander’s incredibly lifelike armpit farts. There’s seemingly no end to the sequence of flatulence. Whether it’s a low-rumbling and baritone grumble reminiscent of grandpa, or that wet, stinky screamer everyone loves to hate, this dude’s pits can make it happen.

His mother must be proud.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Hack Lets You Add More Games to Your NES Classic Edition

related

READ MORE
This Map Shows Which Dogs Each State Googles More Than Everyone Else

related

READ MORE
The Internet Loves the Improved Peach 'Butt' Emoji, and These Tweets to Prove It

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like