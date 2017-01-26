This Man's Armpit Farts Are Almost Too Realistic

Do you have talents? Maybe you can spin a basketball on your finger, or limbo like a total freak of nature, but you’re probably not as talented as this guy.

Devo Alexander is the Sir Isaac Newton of trivial, lowbrow talents. In this video, he displays three of his finest skills, proving that the weird kid from your junior high school has a future as an internet celebrity. For his first trick, Alexander goes full John Bonham, shredding a crazy drum solo using his fingers. Then, he simulates the iconic guitar line from Ozzy Osbourne's “Crazy Train,” by breathing into his hands and clapping.