A Diamond-Shaped Glass Restaurant Just Opened & It Hangs 900 Feet Over a Canyon
The glass café sits at the center of a 787-foot bridge.
Earlier this month, a diamond-shaped café suspended 900 feet above Tsalka Canyon opened in the country of Georgia, just a two-hour drive from the capital of Tbilisi. The "first-of-its-kind hanging bar" was created by Georgian and Israeli investment firm Kass Group as a "unique attraction for international tourists as well as local residents."
The glass bar sits at the center of a 787-foot bridge, and it doesn't just sound impressive. It is. The café will be submitted to the Guinness World Records as the highest hanging restaurant from a bridge, Kass Group's Ekaterine Tordia said, according to Travel + Leisure.
"This unique place is a clear example of the confluence of the protection of our heritage and the development of a modern world-class infrastructure," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters at the opening ceremony on June 14.
According to CNN, the bridge also boasts a zip line for guests to bike across and a cliff swing. The Kass Group is also planning a laser light show that will be viewable from the visitor center and restaurant.
The Dashbash village of Tsalka is just a 10-minute drive, where the Kass Group has plans to build an "exclusive resort including 100 premium units" and other amenities that visitors can take advantage of.