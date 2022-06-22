A Diamond-Shaped Glass Restaurant Just Opened & It Hangs 900 Feet Over a Canyon

Earlier this month, a diamond-shaped café suspended 900 feet above Tsalka Canyon opened in the country of Georgia, just a two-hour drive from the capital of Tbilisi. The "first-of-its-kind hanging bar" was created by Georgian and Israeli investment firm Kass Group as a "unique attraction for international tourists as well as local residents."

The glass bar sits at the center of a 787-foot bridge, and it doesn't just sound impressive. It is. The café will be submitted to the Guinness World Records as the highest hanging restaurant from a bridge, Kass Group's Ekaterine Tordia said, according to Travel + Leisure.

"This unique place is a clear example of the confluence of the protection of our heritage and the development of a modern world-class infrastructure," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters at the opening ceremony on June 14.