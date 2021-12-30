Misplaced Pecans Means 1,480 Trays of These Grocery Store Brownies Were Recalled

According to the FDA, Dianne's Fine Desserts is recalling 1,480 trays of Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies due to an error in packaging, resulting in an undeclared tree nut. The company urges customers who have severe tree nut or pecan allergies to steer clear of the brownies.

The contaminated product has been distributed through Gordon Food Service ("GFS") in retail and wholesale stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies are not intended to contain tree nuts, so, therefore, consumers should be on the lookout for brownies with pecans. The Item number is GFS #226240, and the impacted lot number is 6Z1L24. The tray size is 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches, and all lot code numbers can be found on the top label of the tray.

The recall was started after a customer complaint that a product containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not note the presence of pecans. Luckily, no illnesses have been reported yet. The FDA urges consumers who have purchased contaminated products to return them immediately for a full refund.