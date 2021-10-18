Dickey's Is Bringing Back Brisket Chili Along with Some Exciting New Offerings

Fall means football which, let's be real, is all about the snacks. Nothing says football Sunday quite like chili, especially Dickey's Barbecue Pit's Brisket Chili. First introduced in 2020, the offering was a hit with fans, so much so that it's back along with a slew of new drool-worthy options.

Dickey's rolled out this Texas-style offering last October to much fanfare. As noted by Chewboom, customers could order the Brisket Chili on its own or as a topper for other beloved menu options. The same is true this time around. Fans can order a bowl of Texas-style Brisket Chili, the Brisket Chili Baker, Brisket Chili Mac, or a Brisket Chili Frito Pie.

If your mouth's already watering, you may want to step away from the keyboard a bit. Here's what you need to know about each of those chili-filled options:

Brisket Chili: slow-smoked brisket chopped and mixed in chili with beans

slow-smoked brisket chopped and mixed in chili with beans Brisket Chili Mac: Dickey's signature macaroni and cheese topped with warm, smoky brisket

Dickey's signature macaroni and cheese topped with warm, smoky brisket Brisket Chili Baker: Dickey's smoked baker topped with margarine, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and brisket chili

Dickey's smoked baker topped with margarine, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and brisket chili Brisket Chili Frito Pie Stack: a combination of Dickey's Brisket Chili, Fritos, shredded cheese, and green onions

Dickey's isn't just bringing back an old favorite this fall, though. It's also rolling out some new options that are good game day or not. Dickey's just introduced new Sweet and Smoky Dr. Pepper Wings, which are smoked chicken wings slathered in Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauce. The wings come in orders of six or more, so you can order some for yourself or some to share.

Those looking to follow up their meal with a little something sweet are also in luck. Dickey's introduced a new Birthday Cake Marshmallow Treat. As the name suggests, the dessert offering is a birthday cake-flavored marshmallow and rice cereal bar, and it's topped with red and yellow star-shaped sprinkles to drive home the whole birthday cake thing. According to the Fast Food Post, the Birthday Cake Marshmallow Treat is included in all 80th-anniversary meal orders, along with a Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich and a side.

Dickey's new additions to its menu are limited-time offerings, so get them while they're hot.