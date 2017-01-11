How Arnold Palmer Invented the Arnold Palmer

There aren't many people who manage to get a drink named after them. There's no David Cosmo, Stephanie Manhattan or Sandra Coffee Bean. But there is an Arnold Palmer. There are many stories of how the iced tea and lemonade combo came to be known as the Arnold Palmer, but it's probably best to let the golfer, who passed away over the weekend, tell the story himself.

In a short film for ESPN's 30-for-30 series, Palmer and other golfers discuss the drink and reveal how it came to be. And while he probably wasn't the first person in the history of mankind to think of combining the two drinks, he did think of it on his own and he was the person who popularized the drink that bears his name.