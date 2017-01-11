This Tortoise Fucks

He’s an old soul, really -- Agence France Presse notes he arrived in the Galapagos in 1976, after a stint at the San Diego Zoo -- but he’s certainly proven himself a young lover at heart, even if he’s really a horny old man. Researchers estimate that Diego is over 100 years old, which makes him a geriatric alpha-male.

“He's a very sexually active male reproducer. He's contributed enormously to repopulating the island," Washington Tapia, a tortoise coitus specialist at Galapagos National Park, told the AFP.

Indeed. Per Tapia’s estimations, Diego would have a terrible time on Maury: He’s fathered about 40 percent of the island’s wild offspring. Diego is part of a breeding program that includes other would-be Tortoise fathers, but he’s clearly the Tortoise-humper of greatest repute. He lives in a breeding enclosure with six female tortoises, and they spend their days being fed and repopulating the island, or, you know, banging each other.