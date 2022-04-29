Diet Snapple Will Soon Be a Thing of the Past

Diet Snapple will no longer be on shelves, according to a report by Food & Wine. The drink itself won't be going anywhere, but the packaging is completely changing. For starters, the drink is getting a name change from Diet Snapple to Snapple Zero Sugar.

As Today reported, Diet drinks are being phased out across all beverage companies. Zero Sugar drinks are becoming more popular instead. "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet," Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, told Food & Wine. "No Gen Z wants to be on a diet these days."

Keurig Dr. Pepper, the brand that owns Snapple, has phased out the word diet from other products as well. Diet 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist are also rebranded as Zero Sugar.

The new Snapple Zero Sugar products still come in all six existing flavors and one new flavor. The six current flavors are Zero Sugar Peach Tea, Zero Sugar Lemon Tea, Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea, Zero Sugar Half n' Half Lemonade Iced Tea, Zero Sugar Takes 2 to Mango Tea, and Zero Sugar Trop-A-Rocka Tea. The new flavor is Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry.