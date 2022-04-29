Diet Snapple Will Soon Be a Thing of the Past
While the drink isn't leaving shelves, it is changing names.
Diet Snapple will no longer be on shelves, according to a report by Food & Wine. The drink itself won't be going anywhere, but the packaging is completely changing. For starters, the drink is getting a name change from Diet Snapple to Snapple Zero Sugar.
As Today reported, Diet drinks are being phased out across all beverage companies. Zero Sugar drinks are becoming more popular instead. "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet," Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, told Food & Wine. "No Gen Z wants to be on a diet these days."
Keurig Dr. Pepper, the brand that owns Snapple, has phased out the word diet from other products as well. Diet 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist are also rebranded as Zero Sugar.
The new Snapple Zero Sugar products still come in all six existing flavors and one new flavor. The six current flavors are Zero Sugar Peach Tea, Zero Sugar Lemon Tea, Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea, Zero Sugar Half n' Half Lemonade Iced Tea, Zero Sugar Takes 2 to Mango Tea, and Zero Sugar Trop-A-Rocka Tea. The new flavor is Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry.
"The past few years, we have seen a major shift from diet culture in beverages, and the tea consumer is no different," Katie Webb, Keurig Dr Pepper's vice president of brand marketing, said to Food & Wine. "The decision to reposition Diet Snapple to Snapple Zero Sugar was a choice made to deliver on our consumer's needs. We're committed to the innovation behind the better-for-you zero sugar that still delivers the same great taste that our consumers have known and loved for decades."
So this is just a public service announcement: If you can't find your usual Diet Snapple on the shelves, don't fret. Just look for Snapple Zero Sugar on the shelves instead. The bottles will have different packaging as well. But remember, it's still the same drink!
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.