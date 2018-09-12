Here Are the Biggest Differences Between All 3 New iPhone Models

Apple officially announced its lineup of brand-new iPhones on Wednesday, finally ending the months of speculation and mystery surrounding the 2018 models' key features, like screen sizes and battery life. Like all Apple events, there was a lot to process between the slideshows and Tim Cook's affable southern drawl. With the informational overload, choosing a phone might seem like a daunting task, but fret not.
We've created a simple and hopefully handy comparison of all three of the new models, to help you get a better sense of which iPhone you're willing to drop hundreds of dollars on. Specifically, we looked at important features that set each phone apart from one another, including storage sizes, prices, camera specifications, battery life estimates, display sizes, and more.
iPhone Xs
Storage & Prices: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB starting at $999 for 64GB.
Battery Life: Up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X, according to the company.
Display Size: 5.8-inch OLED display.
Camera Specs: Dual-lens 12 megapixel, wide-angel camera and a 12 megapixel, telephoto camera. It's equipped with a "Smart HDR" that automatically takes multiple images and combines them to create excellent exposure. The company calls it a "new era of photography."
Front-Facing Camera Specs: TrueDepth camera with advanced FaceID.
Color Options: Silver, space gray, gold.
iPhone Xs Max
Storage & Prices: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, starting at $1099 for 64GB.
Battery Life: Up to 90 minutes longer than iPhone X, according to the company.
Display Size: 6.5-inch OLED display, which is "the largest display ever on an iPhone," per Apple.
Camera Specs: Dual-lens 12 megapixel, wide-angel camera and a 12 megapixel, telephoto camera. It's equipped with a "Smart HDR" that automatically takes multiple images and combines them to create excellent exposure. The company says its TrueDepth camera system is ushering in a "new era of photography."
Front-Facing Camera Specs: TrueDepth camera with advanced FaceID, in addition to 4K video and a slew of other specs.
Color Options: Silver, space gray, gold.
iPhone Xr
Storage & Prices: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, starting at $749 for 64GB.
Battery Life: 90 minutes more per day than the iPhone 8 Plus
Display Size: 6.1-inch, Liquid Retina (LCD) display. There's no home button, so you'll have to swipe up to open the device, like the original iPhone X
Camera Specs: Single-lens 12 megapixel, wide-angle and TrueDepth camera system similar to the iPhone Xs and Xs Max.
Front-Facing Camera Specs: TrueDepth camera with advanced FaceID.
Color Options: Black, white, red, yellow, coral, blue.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about Apple's 2018 iPhone announcements, including how they compare to last year's models, the new color options, when you can pre-order them, how much they'll cost, the new iPhone sizes, info about iOS12 and more.
