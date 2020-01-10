DiGiorno is Making Buffalo Chicken Pizza With a Cheese and Ranch Seasoning-Stuffed Crust

The Big Game is coming up and you know what that means: wings, dips, pizza, and all the other glorious Super Bowl snacks that get you through a hyped up football game laced with funny commercials. What if you could have all of the elements of your favorite Super Bowl munchies in one? Enter DiGiorno's new Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza that has ranch and cheese-stuffed crust. You could even go all Inception and dip your crust in additional ranch because there is no such thing as too much ranch.
DiGiorno just continues to keep us on our toes, what with them offering delivery last year and announcing plans to have a plant-based "meat" pizza. This buffalo chicken pizza is another stamp in the books of DiGiorno wins as far as I'm concerned, as tangy buffalo and cooling ranch are a match made in heaven.
If you agree, you can snag these new DiGiorno pizzas at Target, Walmart, and other local grocers. Prices range from $5-$7, depending on location -- but ranch-stuffed pizza seems pretty priceless to us.
