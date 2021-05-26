DiGiorno Is Making New Pizza Donuts Called 'DiGiornuts'
The "DiGiornuts" are debuting in honor of National Donut Day.
Pizza for breakfast is a true American delicacy, and while grazing on a leftover slice straight out of the box is half the fun, DiGiorno has created a version that's literally made for the mornings. The purveyor of frozen foods is unleashing pizza-flavored donuts just in time for National Donut Day on June 4.
On Monday, FoodBeast teased the mashup on Twitter. And though DiGiorno didn't exactly confirm the news at first—they dropped a subtle "👀" in the replies—we've now received word: The pizza donuts are real. In honor of the big food holiday, the brand is dropping DiGiornuts, mozzarella-stuffed, sauce-topped donuts.
Fan reactions, however, have been mixed—to say the least:
"At DiGiorno we like to push the boundaries of what’s possible for pizza, and the DiGiornut is something we’ve been dreaming about for a while,” Brand Manager Kimberly Holowiak said in a statement to Thrillist. “At the same time, we’ve seen out-of-the-box thinking from our fans on social media—connecting pizza with donuts. So we thought, why not have some fun and make this mashup a reality to celebrate National Donut Day."
So how exactly do you get your hands on the pizza-donut hybrid? DiGiorno will be hosting an exclusive giveaway on June 4. Fans can simply reply to the brand's upcoming National Donut Day Twitter post the day of along with the hashtag #sweepstakes for a chance to score a half-dozen DiGiornuts.