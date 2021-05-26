DiGiorno Is Making New Pizza Donuts Called 'DiGiornuts'

Pizza for breakfast is a true American delicacy, and while grazing on a leftover slice straight out of the box is half the fun, DiGiorno has created a version that's literally made for the mornings. The purveyor of frozen foods is unleashing pizza-flavored donuts just in time for National Donut Day on June 4.

On Monday, FoodBeast teased the mashup on Twitter. And though DiGiorno didn't exactly confirm the news at first—they dropped a subtle "👀" in the replies—we've now received word: The pizza donuts are real. In honor of the big food holiday, the brand is dropping DiGiornuts, mozzarella-stuffed, sauce-topped donuts.

Fan reactions, however, have been mixed—to say the least: