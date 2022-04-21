DiGiorno Has 3 New Breakfast Pizzas with Croissant Crusts

The geniuses who combined pizza and breakfast to make breakfast pizza deserve an award. It's a seriously great combination that, in my humble opinion, doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. The iconic frozen pizza brand DiGiorno, however, is ready to get talking with three new breakfast pizza options that are hitting freezer aisles nationwide.

The new pizzas are available in three new indulgent varieties: Eggs Benedict Inspired, Sausage & Gravy, and Cinnamon Roll. DiGiorno uses its new croissant crust as the base for all three pizzas to create these pies. In an email to Thrillist, the brand also stated that the pies are made with high-quality ingredients like 100 percent real cheese, cage-free eggs, premium pork sausage, and real cinnamon.

Speaking of real cinnamon, the new Cinnamon Roll pie that's more for the sweet breakfast lovers than the savory ones features cinnamon cream sauce, cream cheese crumbles, churro pieces, and cinnamon flakes on a croissant crust.

The other two pies are of the meatier variety, with the Eggs Benedict Inspired pizza featuring scrambled eggs, diced ham, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with hollandaise style sauce on a croissant crust, while the Sausage & Gravy variety has sausage and gravy-style sauce, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a croissant crust.

Fans can find all three breakfast pizzas in the frozen aisle of retailers nationwide.