DiGiorno Will Give You Free Pizza if the Super Bowl Reaches This Score

With everything going on in the world right now, there's not a lot of hype surrounding Super Bowl LV. DiGiorno's here to change that. On Sunday, February 7, the frozen pizza company will reward 1,500 viewers with a free pizza if the big game score reaches 3–14 (or 14–3) at any point.

Why that number? Because 3.14 is the beginning of pi, and pi sounds like pie, and pizzas are pies. DiGiorno tried giving away free pizzas last year, but the score never landed on 3–14. Fortunately, the company's so hungry to celebrate a pi moment that it's trying again this year.

Here's how to get the offer: When and if the score reaches 3–14 or 14–3, DiGiorno will tweet a link where fans can enter to win a free pizza. Click the link, follow the instructions, and hope you acted quickly enough because the offer is only good while supplies last.

You don't have to watch the whole game, but a free DiGiorno is reason enough to tune in for a little while. Keep an eye on DiGiorno's Twitter on Game Day, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

