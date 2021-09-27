DiGiorno Is Recalling 14 Tons of Frozen Pizza

Heads up, DiGiorno lovers, the ready-made pizza brand has recalled tons of pies. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sunday, September 26, 2021 that the DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza will be taken off shelves due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Nestlé, which owns DiGiorno, recalled approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen pizza, roughly translating to about 14 tons. According to the FSIS announcement, "The product contains textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label." The frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may contain frozen three meat pizza, which contains textured soy protein.

If there's a chance that this item is in your freezer, look for a 26-ounce carton containing "DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust" with lot code 1181510721 and "Best Buy" date of MAR2022 on the label. The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021.

The issue was discovered after a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as a pepperoni pizza. Luckily there haven't been any reports of allergic reactions or any other adverse effects so far. FSIS is concerned, however, that these mislabeled pies could just be sitting in consumers' freezers. The public health agency urges people who have purchased these products not to consume them and discard or return them immediately.

You can view the label here, and consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Services Manager at Nestlé Bonita Cleveland at bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.