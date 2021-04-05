DiGiorno Created New Gluten-Free Crust for Its Four Cheese & Pepperoni Pizzas

Some of life's greatest indulgences contain gluten, and up to this point, people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity haven't been able to take part in one of America's favorite pastimes: tossing a thick, frozen DiGiorno pizza in the oven after a night of drinking.

Finally, as is the trend right now, major companies are starting to cater their products to gluten-free lifestyles rather than forcing people with gluten intolerance to eat inferior off-brand foods. Oreo and Kraft did it, and now DiGiorno is getting on board with its fan-favorite hand-tossed pies. DiGiorno's Four Cheese and Pepperoni pizzas will now come in gluten-free varieties.

