DiGiorno Created New Gluten-Free Crust for Its Four Cheese & Pepperoni Pizzas
This is huge for people with celiac disease.
Some of life's greatest indulgences contain gluten, and up to this point, people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity haven't been able to take part in one of America's favorite pastimes: tossing a thick, frozen DiGiorno pizza in the oven after a night of drinking.
Finally, as is the trend right now, major companies are starting to cater their products to gluten-free lifestyles rather than forcing people with gluten intolerance to eat inferior off-brand foods. Oreo and Kraft did it, and now DiGiorno is getting on board with its fan-favorite hand-tossed pies. DiGiorno's Four Cheese and Pepperoni pizzas will now come in gluten-free varieties.
DiGiorno's new gluten-free pizzas will be available in Target stores this month at a suggested retail price of $9.99. If you don't live near a Target, don't worry because a wider release is planned for the near future.
This isn't the first time DiGiorno has gotten creative with its pizzas—remember the cheese and ranch–stuffed crust—but it's perhaps the most practical, considering celiac disease affects about 1% of the US population, most of whom are undiagnosed. Previously, DiGiorno unveiled some gluten-free pies that came with ultra-thin crust, but creating a regular-sized gluten-free crust is a much more monumental step.
Currently, DiGiorno's Gluten Free Crust pizza is the only certified gluten-free frozen pizza that comes with a regular hand-tossed crust.