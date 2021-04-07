News We Tried DiGiorno's New Gluten-Free Pizza Crust to See if It's Any Good Is this a win for people who can't eat gluten?

A few days ago we received word that DiGiorno created a new gluten-free crust. Unlike DiGiorno's previous gluten-free crust option that was "ultra thin," the new one is thick, fluffy, and hand-tossed—just how it should be. The new crust is available on the brand's frozen Four Cheese and Pepperoni pizzas, and naturally, we wanted to know if the gluten-free crust alters the DiGiorno experience. I was able to get my hands on a DiGiorno Four Cheese Gluten Free pizza—which will start appearing on Target shelves this month—and here's what I determined. MORE: Are the New Gluten-Free Oreos as Good as the Original?

I have the potential to be DiGiorno's harshest critic. Before diving into my review of the gluten-free pizza, I should offer a disclaimer that I regularly pick up DiGiorno Four Cheese pizzas for dinner. I love them. I love them so much that I have worked out a science to getting the perfect level of melted cheese and toasted crust (in my oven, 18 minutes at 400 degrees; any less and the cheese is rubber, any more and the crust is burnt). You might think that if I love DiGiorno so much, I'd automatically write a glowing review, but that's where you're wrong: I am loyal to the flavor, not the company. While people with celiac disease might not notice if DiGiorno's new crust is a step down from standard crust, I certainly will. It's my duty to tell our gluten-intolerant readers whether or not DiGiorno's new crust is worth the investment, and I don't carry that responsibility lightly. When I took the pizza out of the box, I was like whoa. First impressions are everything, and the moment I slid the frozen pizza out of its cardboard box, I looked like the First impressions are everything, and the moment I slid the frozen pizza out of its cardboard box, I looked like the White Guy Blinking GIF . The crust looked... different than I'm used to. Not bad different, just different different. It looked softer, pillowier. The look wasn't offputting; if anything it built up intrigue because I realized that I was in for a whole different DiGiorno experience than I was accustomed to.

The gluten-free pizzas cook a bit differently. Like I said, cooking DiGiorno pizza is usually a science for me, but this gluten-free pizza recommended a higher temperature and a much shorter cook time than the standard Four Cheese, which forced me to play by DiGiorno's rules. Like I said, cooking DiGiorno pizza is usually a science for me, but this gluten-free pizza recommended a higher temperature and a much shorter cook time than the standard Four Cheese, which forced me to play by DiGiorno's rules. When it was time to remove the pizza, I found that it looked a little burnt. Upon further inspection, though, I realized that the cheese had browned but the crust was just right. Normally with a Four Cheese DiGiorno, it's the other way around—by the time the cheese starts to melt, the crust is getting dark. In the end, I think I prefer the cooking pattern of the gluten-free pizza. Even if it looked a little dark, it tasted just right. The gluten-free crust's flavor didn't disappoint. The new gluten-free crust tastes good—not life-changing, but good—and for a gluten-less crust, I'm okay with that. Thankfully, the pizza has real cheese and the signature DiGiorno sauce flavor, so the overall taste of the pie was undoubtedly DiGiorno and very delightful. The new gluten-free crust tastes good—not life-changing, but good—and for a gluten-less crust, I'm okay with that. Thankfully, the pizza has real cheese and the signature DiGiorno sauce flavor, so the overall taste of the pie was undoubtedly DiGiorno and very delightful.

The crust's texture could be improved. The crust's flavor passed the test, but its consistency threw me off. It's chewy, which made it difficult to cut and created a little squeaky noise against my teeth whenever I took a bite. It's also spongy, which made the slices feel oilier on the outside. The crust's flavor passed the test, but its consistency threw me off. It's chewy, which made it difficult to cut and created a little squeaky noise against my teeth whenever I took a bite. It's also spongy, which made the slices feel oilier on the outside. Even with the grease, the crust tasted drier overall than standard DiGiorno crust. In all fairness, though, that's a common side-effect of removing gluten from dough recipes, and it could have been much worse. In the end, I would eat DiGiorno's gluten-free pizza again. If we're comparing DiGiorno's gluten-free crust to the original, it falls short. But if we're comparing DiGiorno's new crust to other gluten-free products out there, it's stellar. If I had never had a DiGiorno product before and stumbled on the gluten-free pizza first, I wouldn't have any complaints about it. I'm only so picky because I'm already a devout DiGiorno fan. If we're comparing DiGiorno's gluten-free crust to the original, it falls short. But if we're comparing DiGiorno's new crust to other gluten-free products out there, it's stellar. If I had never had a DiGiorno product before and stumbled on the gluten-free pizza first, I wouldn't have any complaints about it. I'm only so picky because I'm already a devout DiGiorno fan. The most important part of DiGiorno pizzas—the thing that makes them so popular—is the flavor of the sauce, and fortunately, these new gluten-free pies have it. For that reason, it's hard not to love them, and I think it's important that people who can't eat gluten finally have a satisfactory DiGiorno option, thick crust and all.

