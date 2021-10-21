DiGiorno Is Releasing a Frozen Pizza Covered in Mac & Cheese

From the "I'd Try That Once" files, DiGiorno is stepping away from standard frozen pizza toppings, at least for a moment. The "it's not delivery" company doesn't stray far from the familiar most of the time. An upcoming release will, though.

DiGiorno is going to release a mac and cheese pizza. It's something you might have seen at a pizza shop before, but it isn't something you often spot in the freezer aisle. If that sounds like something you'd throw in the oven at least once, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that it's not hitting stores until the spring of 2022. The good news is that there's an opportunity to get your hands on one now.

The frozen dinner comes on its Original Rising Crust pizza topped up with cheese and mac and cheese that isn't exactly from Stouffer's, but is "inspired by" the other frozen food brand. (Both of which are owned by Nestlé.) A representative tells Thrillist that DiGiorno has been working on this first-ever release for more than a year. From the pictures, it looks intriguing and very, very carb-heavy.

The company is running a giveaway for the pizzas right now. You can throw your hat in the ring through October 27. After that point, you're going to have to wait until the snow thaws to nab one.