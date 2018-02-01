The 'Dilly Dilly' Saga Comes to an End With the Bud Knight

Food & Drink

Is Jon Snow seriously going to, you know, with his, you know? Will dragons eat some dudes? Do flaming arrows hurt as much as normal arrows? What does "dilly dilly" mean? The final installment of Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" trilogy of commercials will answer these questions. Or, maybe, some of them? Not the Jon Snow thing. Not that last one, either.

Bud Light is airing the final installment of its "Dilly Dilly" trilogy during the Super Bowl on February 4. But you can spoil the ending right now by watching the "Battle of the Beer-stards" above. (It's actually titled "Bud Knight" for obvious reasons.)

This installment is a continuation of "Ye Olde Pep Talk," which left the king and his Bud Light-loving citizens having their renaissan-ass handed to them by a well-armed cadre of beer-toting medieval fighters.

The first "dilly dilly" commercial went viral in the fall and spawned an entire series. This new one is the seventh installment. Beyond airing during pretty much every NFL game all season, it's penetrated popular culture with viral cease and desist letters, Christmas light displays, appearance in an audible, and t-shirts. With how popular the ads are, there's an implied "the end?" at the end of this finale.

