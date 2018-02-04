The World Just Hit Peak ‘Dilly Dilly’ & Everyone’s Making the Same Jokes

It's official: with the arrival of Super Bowl LII, we've finally reached peak "Dilly Dilly." Bud Light's ridiculous commercial catchphrase is everywhere -- from Punxsutawney Phil's Goundhog Day forecast to the Closing Bell of the New York Stock Exchange, of all places. But now that the beer brand has ended its Game of Thrones-like "Dilly Dilly" commercial trilogy with the arrival of the Bud Knight during the big game, where does the objectively silly phrase go from here?
As of Sunday night, you're likely in one of these three camps: 1) you still don't know what "Dilly Dilly" means, 2) you might as well be in the next commercial you love saying it -- repeatedly, and aloud -- so much, or 3) you hope the Super Bowl, the end of the current football season, means it's all going to stop. At least, that's the general impression you'll get from the many, many reactions to "Dilly Dilly" on Twitter.
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
In case you missed Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" Super Bowl commercial (shown above), the one-minute ad concludes a trilogy that saw the king and his Bud Light-loving people face off with a huge army of well-armed, beer-toting fighters. Just when it looks like the king's army may not live to say another "Dilly Dilly," the Bud Knight arrives... and promptly heads to the store to buy some beer. What ends up happening to all parties involved after that remains unclear.
Of course, the reactions to the sudden ubiquity of "Dilly Dilly" and its commercials are hilarious. In fact, dozens of people are making the same jokes about removing "Dilly Dilly" fans from their Super Bowl parties. Here are some of the funniest ones we've found so far:
People have a lot of good "Dilly Dilly" thoughts and questions
Some are making good use of "Dilly Dilly"
Others aren't quite as ready to accept "Dilly Dilly" as a thing
Of course, some fear the Super Bowl will lead to peak "Dilly Dilly"
Finally, "Dilly Dilly" fans can't wait for more
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.