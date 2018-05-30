Dilly Dilly Is Back and It’s Going International

If you thought your life would be Dilly Dilly-free until August when the NFL returns, Bud Light has a message for you. It rhymes with billy billy.
The popular commercials that either make people laugh or ask "what does Dilly Dilly mean?" are back. The occasion is the World Cup, which launches June 14 in Russia. Bud Light is the official beer of the World Cup, and that means there's probably a healthy dose of "Dilly Dilly" heading your way.
Over the past weekend, Bud Light released two new commercials in the Dilly Dilly universe. One focuses on Bud Light Lime and the new Bud Light Orange, the brand's summer seasonals. The other is the first of what will likely be a summer of Dilly Dilly commercials for the World Cup and it's almost entirely in Spanish (except a little English and a brief break into Demon Voice).
The summer seasonal commercial, titled "Redemption," brings back the cider-loving Sir Doug from the first two commercials in the series. He's out of the Pit of Misery, but probably heading back.
The second introduces a new character, a fortune teller, and seems to set up new space in the realm for new summer spots. If you're getting up and watching the World Cup -- despite the US failing to qualify -- expect to get Dilly Dilly'd.
