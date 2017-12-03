Budweiser Served Craft Brewery a Creative Cease-and-Desist via Medieval Scroll

At this point, you've probably heard Budweiser's new nonsensical catchphrase thanks to the commercial that went viral. The meaningless "Dilly Dilly" has now graced novelty shirts, comments sections, and, as of Friday, a new beer.
Minneapolis-based Modist Brewing released a Mosaic Double IPA called Dilly Dilly on Friday. It didn't take long for Anheuser-Busch InBev to stop by to let them know the name wasn't going to fly. However, Budweiser delivered the bad news in an amusing (and quite public) way. Like the characters from the "Dilly Dilly" commercials, someone dropped by in medieval garb with a scroll proclaiming that Dilly Dilly beer needed to change its name.
The messenger warned, "Disobedience will be met with additional scrolls, then a formal warning, then finally, a private tour of the pit of misery." The last was the locale for the second "Dilly Dilly" commercial. No pillory was involved, though. So, that's good.
Turn Your Old Fruit Into Booze With This New Gadget
“A couple days ago we realized the slogan was trademarked by Bud Light, not as a beer but just as a slogan, and got a little scared there for a little bit,” co-founder Kale Anderson told Growler Magazine. “But then we said, ‘Screw it, let’s see what happens.’ And that’s what happens.”
While Modist got a cease-and-desist about two-and-a-half hours after tapping the new brew, Budweiser said Modist could sell the rest of Dilly Dilly at the taproom under that name. And, since the Super Bowl will be in Minneapolis this season, A-B InBev offered the folks at Modist two "thrones" to watch the Super Bowl with the Bud Light team.
As seen above, the Modist team took it in stride and even pinned the scroll up on the wall behind the bar. It will appropriately be renamed Coat Tails once this batch runs out, according to a post on the brewery's Facebook page.
h/t Star Tribune