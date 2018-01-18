'Dilly Dilly' Just Went Full 'Game of Thrones' With Its New Commercial

While some people are still asking what "dilly dilly" means, the Bud Light ads have taken on a pervasive life of their own. Thursday morning, the company released yet another ad in the popular series predominantly seen during commercial breaks during NFL games. The new spot, titled "Ye Olde Pep Talk," is slated to debut on TV during the AFC and NFC Championship games this coming Sunday.
The second in a planned trilogy of "dilly dilly" ads leading up to the Super Bowl, this new one takes the king of the fictional Game of Thrones-inspired universe out of the castle and into the countryside. There his people are outnumbered by better-trained forces who fortuitously have the beer his kingdom craves. (How the kingdom ran out of beer when it has a wizard capable of transforming anything into beer is a mystery best solved by someone who craves continuity.)
This Tea Changes Color Like a Mood Ring
The ads have taken on an unexpected life of their own. Though there's some history to the phrase, Bud Light and the agency that created the ad last fall thought it was just a bit of funny nonsense. "The phrase has taken on a life and a meaning of its own, thanks to fans of the commercials -- and we're more than happy to just be along for the ride," Andy Goeler, VP of Bud Light previously told Thrillist.
The aforementioned wizard was the focal point of the first ad (above) in the new trilogy, which was preceded by three other commercials.
The abundance of commercials is a testament to the ubiquity of the catchphrase. It's been used in an audible by Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Christmas light displays, custom jerseys, and any comment section you're brave enough to wade into. It's been almost impossible to escape, and that's a situation that looks likely to continue.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.