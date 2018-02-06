Of Course the Eagles' Biggest Play of the Super Bowl Involved 'Dilly Dilly'

Eagles fans are preparing for Thursday's victory parade, which somehow includes free beer. But Showtime's Inside the NFL is giving them another reason to relive what might be the most spectacular moment of Super Bowl LII.
It was a trick play that ended with quarterback Nick Foles on the receiving end of a touchdown. Inside the NFL posted a look behind the curtain at what went into the decision to try a trick play on fourth down. It turns out, it was Foles' idea to try the play they call the "Philly Special."
Foles approached head coach Doug Pederson and asked, "You want Philly Philly?" With millions of people watching, Pederson waited for a second before giving the nod to Foles' shorthand for the Philly Special.
If you thought there was a lot of "Dilly Dilly" madness around the Super Bowl -- big game commercials, a deli parody, random dudes yelling it in every US bar -- you've only scratched the surface. The Eagles' turn on the catchphrase was the shorthand behind one of the game's most memorable plays, and the play that made Foles the first quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl.
The clip, like the actual play, is igniting emotions for fans of both teams.
