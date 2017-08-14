This Chef Makes Eye-Popping Cakes Using a 3-D Printer

No one ever said you had to do the same thing forever, especially when there's cake and other baked goods to be made. The Ukrainian pastry chef Dinara Kasko, purveyor of beautifully intricate cakes, is a model example of this, and, in fact, she pulls off her wares with 3D models. The 28-year-old is known for her eye-popping Instagram and website, where she shows off sugar-spun goods created with the help of a 3D printer.
Kasko began her career as an architect after studying at the University of Architecture and Design, according to her website. She gave up that career path to become a pastry chef, but she's now known for applying her skills for modeling architecture projects to her baking. Using her background, she's able to craft stunning swirls across her cake, thin contours, geometric patterns, and so many more aesthetically appealing shapes and colors that would be almost impossible to achieve with traditional baking methods. The geometric patterns make her cakes and pastries look like tiny, modernist buildings.
It's also not easy. She begins each new baking project with ideas for shapes, then breaks them down and designs them in her 3D-modeling software. After designing the mold, she prints a silicone cake mold with a 3D printer and might fill it with anything from ladyfinger sponge cake to a white chocolate mousse. Once that's done, she'll use a spray gun to coat the cake with a delicious glaze.
Kasko's created several different molds available for purchase from her website, and she's working on more: "I’m studying, modeling and baking," she writes. "I prefer simple plain geometric shapes like [the] cube, triangle and sphere."
If you're interested in baking like an architect, have a look at her classes, recipes, and videos.
