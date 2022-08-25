Giant 113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas State Park

A drought that dried up the Paluxy River in Dinosaur Valley State Park has revealed a discovery from ancient times. Giant dinosaur footprints were found along the riverbed, and by looking at footage it is immediately clear that they belonged to one really large dinosaur.

According to Stephanie Salinas Garcia at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the prints were left by an Acrocanthosaurus. According to NBC News, the creature is a theropod that stood 15 feet tall and weighed over seven tons (nearly the size of a T. Rex). It was known to walk the Earth about 113 million years ago.