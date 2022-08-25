Giant 113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas State Park
They were seen in a riverbed at a state park.
A drought that dried up the Paluxy River in Dinosaur Valley State Park has revealed a discovery from ancient times. Giant dinosaur footprints were found along the riverbed, and by looking at footage it is immediately clear that they belonged to one really large dinosaur.
According to Stephanie Salinas Garcia at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the prints were left by an Acrocanthosaurus. According to NBC News, the creature is a theropod that stood 15 feet tall and weighed over seven tons (nearly the size of a T. Rex). It was known to walk the Earth about 113 million years ago.
"Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park," Garcia said, according to Science Alert. "Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are underwater and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible.”
Garcia said that the prints will soon be covered again once the river refills, but that Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to preserve the prints even when they are back underwater.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.