Some Damn Monster Dipped Pizza in Milk and People Are Justifiably Upset

Last week, in what many have decried as a crime against humanity, a 20-year-old college student named Mariam showed the world that she dips her pizza in milk. Shortly after, her Twitter account went private, but the image has been saved and reposted with all kinds -- OK, mostly one kind -- of opinions.

Mariam, like restaurants and politicians, hates pineapple pizza, she told Buzzfeed News. So she tried something different and wound up liking it. “I can confirm, milk on pizza is way better than pineapples on pizza. Milk and cheese are in the same category, whereas pineapples and cheese are complete opposites,” she said.