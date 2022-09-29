Catch a Direct Flight from the Midwest to Ireland on This New Route

Aer Lingus announced on September 28 that it would be offering a new transatlantic route out of Cleveland, Ohio. The airline will be the first to provide direct European service out of Cleveland. The route will launch on May 19, 2023, and run four times weekly. That means Clevelanders will be able to take a direct flight into Dublin.

"This is a significant announcement for Aer Lingus as we deliver on our ambition to grow our transatlantic network. The commencement of a new route, accompanied with further network connectivity, is an exciting milestone for the airline during a critical time of recovery for our business. The new service to Cleveland not only provides a direct connection to Ireland but connections to over 20 popular European destinations via our Dublin Hub", said

Aer Lingus Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Reid Moody in a press release.

The new Cleveland route will be the 15th route offered by the airline between North America and Ireland. It will provide midwest travelers a seamless connection to more than 20 other major European destinations, including Brussels, London, and Paris.

You can book flights on the new route and explore the rest of the Aer Lingus routes at aerlingus.com.