The Actual Resort from 'Dirty Dancing' Is Now Offering Salsa Lessons

Put on your dancing shoes and start warming up your hips. The original Mountain Lake Lodge, where the blockbuster movie Dirty Dancing was filmed almost 40 years ago, just announced the 2024 schedule of its "Dirty Dancing Weekends" which offer fans a full immersion in the world of the beloved film.

When choosing the iconic lodge as the main movie setting, producers actually took inspiration from Grossinger's in the Catskills, though the property was dubbed Kellerman's Mountain House in the film. Over the years, the lodge, which is located in a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, became a popular destination for Dirty Dancing aficionados, and to cater to the large fanbase, Mountain Lake Lodge often offers experiences and packages that revolve around the movie itself.

With "Dirty Dancing Weekends," guests are able to feel like they're part of the movie itself. The package includes Dirty Dancing-inspired activities across the entire property, from dance lessons to tours of the most iconic locations and even parties and games. And you don't have to worry about getting hungry with all those activities, either—breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in the package.

A fan favorite among all is surely the salsa lesson, and guests will get the chance to participate in group classes to learn the most iconic dance moves inspired by the movie. Trivia nights about Dirty Dancing and themed scavenger hunts will allow fans to show off their knowledge and passion for the film. But make sure you don't tire yourself out too much during the daily activities—on Friday and Saturday nights, "Dirty Dancing Weekends" include a dance party in Mary's Barn.

"Dirty Dancing Weekends are an opportunity to go back to where the magic began," Heidi Stone, the resort's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Guests will discover that Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and offers a special experience, whether they are Dirty Dancing aficionados, hikers or mountain bikers, or just want to relax and get away."

Take a look at the schedule of Dirty Dancing-themed weekends for 2024 below:

February 9 to 11

April 26 to 28

June 21 to 23

July 26 to 28

August 23 to 25

September 13 to 15

October 25 to 27



For more information, you can visit the Mountain Lake Lodge website.