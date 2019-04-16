This Dramatic Battle Over Dirty Dishes in a Cafe Has Hilarious Twists and Turns

Sure, your parents may have taught you that eavesdropping is rude. But you know it's hard to stop listening when something dramatic is unfolding near you in a restaurant or on the train. Sometimes the pay off is too great, like this story recently shared by comedian Stuart Laws, who witnessed a battle over dirty dishes unfold in a British coffee shop.
The story is beautifully suited to unfolding via Twitter in real time. It took multiple unexpected twists and turns as Laws relayed the play-by-play in a cafe. From the battle's opening salvo, Laws could tell this was going to head somewhere interesting.
Yes, she dropped dirty dishes on someone else's table and then acted like everything was totally normal. You know this can't end well.
That's a bold, bold move to close out this protracted battle over someone else's dirty dishes.
This doesn't mean your parents were wrong if they told you not to eavesdrop, but even they would have ordered another coffee to watch this through to the end.
