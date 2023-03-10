Here's How You Can Get Cash Back from Vrbo and Expedia Right Now

According to the experts, it is crunch time for planning your 2023 trips. If it's for last-minute spring travel, your last-minute-ness is giving me hives, but if you are thinking about fall and summer travel, you're going to want to take advantage of as many good deals as you can. That's especially true considering that 54% of travelers have already confirmed they are spending more on travel this year than last.

Today through March 14, RetailMeNot is hosting a mega sales event for some of the biggest travel companies.

The Spring Savecation event is giving shoppers up to 60% at brands like Amazon, Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity, and more. The deals will include major discounts on vacation packages, travel gear, cheap flights, and experiences. Here are few of the deals you can find:

Amazon is offering up to 50% off travel essentials.

Expedia is offering $50 off orders over $1,000 with the promo code listed on RetailMeNot.

Hotels.com is offering 8% cash back.

Orbitz is offering 8% cash back on all hotel bookings.

Travelocity is 10% cash back.

TripAdvisor is offering up to 30% off hotel bookings and free cancellations!

Viator is offering an extra 10% off and 12% off when you spend over $150 with Viator, exclusively through RetailMeNot.

Vrbo is offering 4% cash back on vacation bookings.



"We've seen a strong resurgence in consumer travel over the last year, and that trend isn't slowing down," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for RetailMeNot, in a statement. "We created our Spring Savecation event to help shoppers save money as they book upcoming trips and give both their family and their wallet some much-needed R&R."

You can check out all of these savings at RetailMeNot.com. If you're in the 96% of Americans who plan on traveling between March and May of 2023, keep your eyes on Thrillist for ways to save money on your trips.