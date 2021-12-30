You Could Get Paid to Take a Road Trip in the Car of Your Choice

The nine to five grind isn't for everyone. In fact, a growing number of people are over sitting behind a desk all day after nearly two years of working from home. Whether you've always dreamed of getting paid to do what you love, or you're just ready for a change, Discover Cars has a dream opportunity open to one lucky jobseeker.

In December, the company began searching for an official road trip tester. The selected candidate will be expected to hit the open road. They'll have to put vehicles to the test, using all the gadgets, gears, and more the car has to offer. Reviews should be candid—Discover Car wants the good, the bad, and the ugly. The selected candidate won't head out in their own car, however. They'll get to choose the wheels they travel in.

The perks don't stop there, either. Discover Car's candidate will get the car delivered to them to use for three days. They'll earn $700, which can be used on "anything from flights to hotel or attraction tickets should they choose to visit any," according to the company.

"Naturally, we'd want the successful candidate to be passionate about cars. Of course, you don't have to know how to put together an engine, but having an understanding of what makes a god car is key," the company said on its application page. "We'd also love to have someone who loves traveling come on board. It's not just about the car, but how it can enhance a trip away. So having a solid understanding of a good holiday is an added bonus."

Additionally, Candidates must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license. If that sounds like you, head over to this page to apply. You'll have to meet the rest of the listed requirements, of course, and fill out some basic info about yourself and include a small paragraph stating what sets you apart from other candidates.