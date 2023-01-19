Post Is Celebrating Disney's 100th Birthday with a New Confetti Cake Cereal

Cake for breakfast is a delicacy not appreciated nearly enough. That is a hill I'm willing to die on. But apparently, so is Post Cereal because the brand is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney with a Confetti Cake cereal. Makes sense.

In honor of the triple-digit milestone, the brand is dropping two limited-edition boxes adorned with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters—like your OG childhood bestie, Mickey Mouse. In addition to the new Confetti Cake Cereal, Post is also introducing a fruity cereal.

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year," Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands Logan Sohn said in a press release. "We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."

"This birthday cake-flavored breakfast cereal features edible confetti sprinkles for tasty fun in every spoonful," the brand wrote on its website. "Pour a bowl of this birthday cake-flavored cereal as part of a great breakfast."

You can buy both the Confetti Cake Cereal and the Disney100 Fruity Mickey Cereal online or in stores for a limited time.