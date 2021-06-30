Disney Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary by Giving Away 50 Free Trips

Disney is already the most magical place on Earth—you've probably heard that once or twice. Now imagine this utopia of Dole Whip and dope rides without having to drop half your savings on the experience. Now stop imagining it, because Disney is giving away 50 free trips to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The theme park is accepting nominations for "magic makers," which means you could gift someone special a free trip—particularly someone that has proven inspiring during this turbulent year, Disney said on the official site.

"All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks experiences and products, said in an official blog post for the sweepstakes. "These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality."