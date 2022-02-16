A Disney-Themed Housing Community Is Coming to California

Courtesy of Disney

You can get entirely lost in a Disney theme park. But if getting lost for only a few hours isn't enough for you, you can live nearby in a Disney housing community. Today, Disney announced Storyliving by Disney, a community of Disney-branded homes. The community, called Cotino, will include about 1,900 housing units and will be in Rancho Mirage, California. According to Disney, as its name hints, the community will primarily focus on storytelling. Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney parks, told USA Today that the new experience would aid fans in being a part of Disney all the time. "Every single element of these communities will be steeped in a story," and the residents, according to D'Amaro, will be active participants.

Although it doesn't seem like rental units will be available, the community will include an assortment of properties such as condominiums, single-family homes, and estates, as well as specific neighborhoods, including one "designed for adults 55+," according to the website. As for amenities, the blueprint for this community includes a centerpiece lagoon with a beach that will be accessible to members of the community's private club, hotels, and an entertainment, dining, and shopping center. Residents of the community will also have access to live entertainment, wellness programs, and seminars.

And according to USA Today, Disney will not own or develop the communities and will not be in charge of selling the homes. However, the company will assist with the design of Cotino, manage its marketing, and employ Disney employees as cast members to run the neighborhood's day-to-day operations. This is not the first Disney community on record. The company opened Golden Oak, a luxury resort home community just five minutes away from Disney World in Florida in 2011. While pricing, financing, and other details about Cotino's general cost of living have yet to be released, the company hopes to have more information on the community later in the year.

