Here Are the Details on the New Theme at Disney California Adventure Park

The area will be turned into San Fransokyo from 'Big Hero 6.'

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 2/21/2023 at 4:28 PM

The Pacific Wharf inside Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park is getting a major makeover, Disney just confirmed. The space will be transformed into San Fransokyo from the film Big Hero 6. The new space will be finished and open to the guests starting later this summer during the Disney100 celebration.

San Fransokyo Square will be a fictional mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo, featuring a San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, tide pools, an old fishing net tannery, and other charming features. There will be a cerveceria, soups, and other food offerings, according to Disney Parks.

Check out the renderings below:

To stay up to date on the details and progress of this park transformation, you can follow the Disney Parks blog. Otherwise, you can make plans to visit the new space in California in Summer 2023.

