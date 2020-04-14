Disney Just Released its Churro & Dole Whip Recipes So You Can Make Them From Home

I'm not much of a theme park person myself, but if there was one thing that could get me through those iconic Disney gates, it's the food -- corn dogs, turkey legs, Mickey-shaped beignets. It's a cuisine in its own right. And now, the park's most sought after recipes have hit the web, so you can skip all the self-isolation bread baking once and for all.
Last week, Disney's official blog shared its highly-coveted how-to for making Dole Whip, the cult favorite soft serve available at parks across the world, as well as its churro recipe.
These past few weeks, we’ve seen many of you sharing Disney recipes and creating your very own magical moments right at home," Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator Alex Dunlap said in a statement, naming the churro bites as a personal fave. "Being a BIG fan of Disney Parks snacks myself, this has inspired us to share one of my favorite recipes so you can continue creating #DisneyMagicMoments."
The crispy cinnamon sugar bites are actually pretty simple to make, which says a lot coming from me -- I know my way around the Postmates app better than my own kitchen.
Churro Bites Recipe:
- 1 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil
- ½ cup sugar
The directions are pretty standard, pouring, mixing, blah, blah, blah. You can get the step-by-step instructions here. And the Dole Whip, which was shared to the Disney Parks App, is -- dare I say -- even easier.
Dole Whip Recipe:
- 1 big scoop of ice cream
- 4 oz of pineapple juice
- 2 cups of frozen pineapple
All you have to do is toss the ingredients into a blender and mix until the consistency is thick. Then add your swirl and scarf it down.
