Disney Just Revealed its Cookie Fries Recipe So You Can Make Them at Home

I'm personally of the camp that all cookies are good cookies, but we can't deny some are superior to others. Case in point: Disney's cookie fries, the chocolate chip biscotti-like sticks that make dipping so much easier. And since an actual trip to Mickey's digs is currently out of the question, you'll have to settle for an at-home version of the park favorite.

Luckily, we've got the official recipe to keep us fed. And though we don't have the deets on how to whip up those necessarily dipping sauces, improvising shouldn't be too difficult. At Disney, you can get marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry. A store bought variant will do the trick -- the actual cookie fries are the real star of the show here.

The recipe makes enough for 32 fries, which basically translates to a single serving based on my own personal quarantine eating habits. The instructions also call for all plant-based ingredients, since that's how they come in the park, but if you want full-dairy chocolate chips, go wild my friends.

Cookie fries recipe:

2 ¾ cups of all-purpose flour

½ cup and 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar

½ cup and one tablespoon of plant-based margarine, softened

7 tablespoons of warm water

5 tablespoons of liquid egg substitute

1 tablespoon of molasses

½ cup of dairy-free mini chocolate chips

You'll wanna preheat the oven to 325°F, follow the step-by-step instructions here, and bake for 20-22 minutes.