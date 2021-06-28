Disney Cruise Line Just Dropped its Halloween and Christmas Cruise Lineup

Summer just started, but it's never too early to start looking ahead. Before you know it, it'll be Halloween and then Christmas will be just around the corner. Of course, you could go to parties with friends or get together with your family now that it's safe to do so. Or you could plan an epic Disney Cruise vacation.

Disney Cruise Line announced its Halloween and Christmas cruise lineup for 2022. After taking an almost 15-month hiatus from sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, cruises are back in full swing and the demand is higher than ever.

The family-friendly cruise line is celebrating "Halloween on the High Seas" with vacation options available from mid-September through October 2022. Guests are encouraged to dress for Mickey's Mouse-querade, can partake in an interactive Tim Burton movie experience, and enjoy festive food and drinks throughout their trip. There will also be a "ghostly ship takeover" and a magical Pumpkin Tree because it wouldn't be Halloween without a little spooky fun.

In early November, Disney Cruise Line will switch gears through December for "Very Merrytime Cruises" featuring holiday decor, Disney characters dressed in holiday-themed outfits, and a visit from Santa.

Disney plans to break out a brand-new ship for the holiday season called the Disney Wish, according to Travel + Leisure. The vessel will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on three-and-four-night trips. All cruises will sail to the Bahamas and stop at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

Disney received the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to start test cruises earlier this month, per USA Today. It's unclear whether vaccinations will be required for passengers on US sailings, though all passengers 18 or older are required to be fully vaccinated for UK sailings.

At the beginning of the month, the CDC announced its updated mask policy for cruises, recommending that unvaccinated passengers wear masks in all indoor areas and places where distance cannot be maintained. The CDC also noted that cruise ships where at least 95% of passengers and crew are vaccinated "may advise passengers and crew that they do not have to wear a mask or maintain physical distance in any areas."

