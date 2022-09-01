Disney Cruise Line Just Made a Big Change to Its COVID-19 Guest Policy

Is the pandemic over? I have no idea, but if there's anything we’ve learned over the past three years it's that life is short, so book that cruise today. In the special case that you happen to book a Disney cruise, the mega media company this week followed in the footsteps of competitors like Royal Caribbeanand Norwegian by announcing it is lifting certain pandemic-era restrictions.

As of September 23, fully vaccinated guests aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, and Disney Wish cruises will no longer be required to submit negative COVID-19 test results before setting off to the high seas. Fully vaccinated guests aboard the Disney Magic, however, have to wait until November 7 to skip the testing.

Prior to the announcement, prospective travelers had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test one to two days before setting sail in order to get out of testing on embarkation day.

For guests who aren't fully vaccinated, they'll still be required to provide proof of a negative test taken one to three days prior to their big blue adventure. However, they will no longer be required to take a second test at the dock as of September 23 or November 7.

That was quite the mouthful but Disney cruises are no joke. Think Carnival but with a bigger budget and less debauchery. That has little to do with the actual story here, but just thought you should know.