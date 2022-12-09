Disney Cruise Line Just Announced Its New Itineraries for Early 2024

Disney Cruise Line is setting up to make a splash in 2024 with a loaded itinerary of destinations. The company will be sailing to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Bahamas, it announced this week.

The Disney Dream will kick things off in early 2024 with an assortment of cruises setting sail out of Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas, the western Caribbean, and the company's private island Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wish will begin the year with voyages to the Bahamas and Castaway Cay as well. Although these voyages will kick off in Port Canaveral.

Sharing the dock with the Disney Wish will be the Disney Fantasy, which will be making seven-night trips with stops in Cozumel, Mexico, the Grand Cayman Islands, and Falmouth, Jamaica. Just like its sister ships, the Disney Wish will also make additional stops in the western Caribbean as well as Castaway Cay.

The long list of exotic locales doesn't stop there. The Disney Magic plans to call Galveston, Texas home for two limited-time engagements. The ship will also set sail to the Caribbean with trips ranging in length from four to six nights through the end of January. The vessel will return to the Lone Star State for another month-long stint between March and April, just in time for all the spring breakers.

When it's not docked in Texas, the Disney Magic plans to call New Orleans home. From there, the ocean liner will make trips ranging anywhere from four to seven nights to the Caribbean.

Last but not least, the Disney Wonder is finally returning to California after its inaugural season in Australia and New Zealand. The cruise ship will call San Diego home in March with three- to seven-night sailings to Mexico. All told, depending on the length of your vacation, the Disney Wonder will be making stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Ensenada along with a stop by California's Catalina Island.

Bookings open to the public on December 15. If you're interested in more details you can check out the full list of itineraries here.