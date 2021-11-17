Disney Cruise Line Suggests Kids Age 5 and Up Be Fully Vaccinated

Disney Cruise Line announced Wednesday, November 17, 2021, that it suggests children from the ages of 5 to 11 be vaccinated. The vacation service will start enforcing the new rule on January 13, 2021.

This announcement comes after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 back in late October. Currently, the cruise line has only mandated that passengers 12 years or older be vaccinated.

Guests who are too young to receive the vaccine, ages 4 and below, still must be able to present a negative COVID test taken between three days and 24 hours before boarding. Kids who are between the ages of 5 and 11 who have not been vaccinated can still board; they’ll just need to present a negative test taken between three days and 24 hours before boarding as well.