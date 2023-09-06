Here's What to Expect on Disney's Newest Cruise Ship

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

On Tuesday, September 5, Disney Cruise Line hosted a virtual event to reveal the amenities, restaurants, themes, and staterooms guests can expect to experience on its newest cruise ship, the Disney Treasure. As the sixth ship to join an expanding fleet, the Disney Treasure will blend new one-of-a-kind offerings with the entertainment, world-class dining, and hospitality that Disney Cruise Line vacations have a reputation for. The brand continues to expand as earlier this year, Disney revealed the addition of a new island destination. Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas will welcome guests beginning in summer 2024.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Compared to the other five Disney cruise ships, guests can expect to be immersed in different film environments like the Coco-themed theatrical dining experience featuring the flavors of Mexico and live mariachi music at Plaza de Coco. Designs around the ship and in many of the staterooms feature elements from Disney's Aladdin. In the Grand Hall you'll even find a gold statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on a magic carpet ride. When adults want to escape the family fun, they can grab a drink at the Periscope Pub modeled after Walt Disney's 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea or Skipper Society, a bar resembling the popular Walt Disney World and Disneyland attraction Jungle Cruise.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Those with a hankering sweet tooth can head to the Zootopia-themed Jumbeaux's Sweets for an array of treats before making their way to one of the nightly Broadway-style performances, like the all-new Beauty and the Beast stage production, coming to the Disney Treasure. Disney Adventure Insiders, Castaway Club, Golden Oak Club, and Disney Vacation Club members can be among the first to book one of the new Disney Treasure inaugural cruises before they go on sale to the general public on September 20, 2023. The maiden voyage for the new cruise ship is set for December 21, 2024. For more information about booking your next DCL vacation and itineraries, check out Disneycruise.disney.go.com.

