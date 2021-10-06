Disney Opens Reservations for New Space-Themed Fine Dining Restaurant, Reveals Menu

Courtesy of Disney

Going to space does seem more possible now than ever before. This past summer, the first all-civilian team went to space, you can put your name on a list to go to space in a high-tech hot air balloon in 2024, and now you can have a meal in space at Epcot's Space 220 restaurant. Okay, maybe you won't go to space for that last one, but it sure will feel like it. The space-themed restaurant is sharing its menu. The immersive dining experience that virtually takes patrons 220 miles above earth has a menu filled with space-themed fare. According to a Disney blog post, the restaurant is serving upscale and contemporary dishes, offering a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. The menu includes a selection of "lift-off" appetizers, "star course" main entrées, and a choice of "supernova sweets" for dessert. Guests also have access to alcoholic beverages called "Atmospheric Spirits" and non-alcoholic beverages called "Zero Proof Cocktails."

Courtesy of Disney

The menu items sound pretty decadent. For lunch, diners can choose appetizers like Neptuna Tartare or Big Bang Burrata to come before their main course of Flat Iron Steak or Seared Tuna. For dinner, guests get to mix-and-match appetizers like Starry Calamari and Blue Moon Cauliflower with a choice of Florida Red Snapper or Terra-Bolognese. The three-course dinner menu also includes dessert choices like Lemon Mousse and Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake. The restaurant's drinks are just as fun, with alcoholic cocktails offering Atmospritz, which is served with a cotton candy cloud and Planetary Punch served over dry ice. If you're not much of a drinker or are traveling with kids, there is Lightyear Lemonade made with butterfly pea tea and the Milky Way cocktail, which is served with a fun-size "Milky Way" garnish. The futuristic restaurant is now open and taking reservations. The price tag for lunch will cost anywhere from $35 to $59.99, and for dinner, anticipate spending over $60 per adult. To add to the fun, the purchase of any non-alcoholic cocktail or children's meal gets guests a pack of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards. The cards will feature original artwork and trivia facts about space exploration and food in space.

