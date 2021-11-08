Disneyland Just Released Its Guide to Festive Holiday Eats

Disney has a reputation for being the happiest place on Earth. That's partially because of all the cute characters and the rides, but food also plays a big part in bringing joy to all who visit. Disneyland serves up fun food all year long, but its offerings take a festive turn around the holidays. The happiest place is transforming into the merriest place on Earth, and the Foodie Guide Holiday Edition is proof.

According to FoodBeast, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will serve a mixture of festive foods and some that just sound damn good. For potential visitors interested in hearty and tasty new menu items, there's the Chicken Parmesan Pizza and Tomato Cream Pasta at Alien Pizza Planet. There's also an Herb-roasted Pork Sandwich from Carnation Cafe and a Pastrami Reuben from Award Wieners.

If it's festive food you're after, fear not. There will be a plethora of Christmas and holiday-themed foods available all season long. Visitors can enjoy Candy Cane-Shaped Sourdough bread at Boudin Bread Cart, Churro Funnel Cake from Stage Door Cafe, Eggnog Cold Brew at Red Rose Taverne, Mexican Hot Chocolate at Rancho del Zocolo, and so much more.

You can find a full list of offerings here. Plan your trip—or trips—accordingly, and don't forget your appetite. The holiday offerings at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will be available from November 12 through January 9, 2022.