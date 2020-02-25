Disney Is Adding Impossible Burgers & More Plant-Based Foods to Its Theme Park Menus

Going to Disneyland isn't just about riding Space Mountain four times and taking pictures with Minnie Mouse. One of the best parts for me, in all honesty, is the food. Refreshing swirls of pineapple Dole Whips, deep-fried corn dogs topped with squiggles of mustard, and cheesy Monte Cristos dusted with powdered sugar are just some of my favorite dishes to indulge in while at the magical destination. Now, the company is making its parks and cruises a lot more vegetarian-friendly via a new partnership with Impossible Foods.
On Tuesday, Disney announced that Impossible Foods is the "preferred plant-based burger" of Disneyland, Disney World, and Disney Cruises. As of February 28, guests visiting Disneyland resort will be able to try three new menu items debuting at Disney California Adventure's upcoming Food & Wine festival. The three dishes are:
- A Petite Impossible Burger serve with guac and pepper jack cheese from Avocado Time Marketplace
- An Impossible Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese from Nuts About Cheese Marketplace
- An Impossible Meatball Submarine at Paradise Garden Grill
"We are thrilled to be working with Disney," Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, said in a press release. "The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year -- including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat -- will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with out plant-based meat."
Currently, there are over 400 plant-based dishes available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland plans to follow suit with additional options by spring 2020.
The Fasties: Kat Thompson Mukbang
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.