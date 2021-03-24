Disney Is Testing Facial Recognition Technology for Easier Entry at Magic Kingdom

Disney World reopened its gates in July of last year following a nearly four month-long closure, but not without a stringent set of safety procedures in place. And while we've come a long way since summer 2020, it looks like Disney is still innovating to keep guests safe.

The company's Magic Kingdom park is bringing facial recognition software to entrances in a push towards a touch-less experience while also reducing crowds filing in. But how exactly does it work? According to The Points Guy, the software is able to read visitor's faces and convert that into information into a linked ticket number. You can even keep your face mask on. All the device asks is you remove any other accessories, such as glasses, hats, or visors.

"We're always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our Guests’ experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19," Disney said in an official blog post earlier this week.

As of now the facial recognition software will be a part of a 30-day trial. But whether you actually participate is up to you. If you choose to try out the new technology, you'll just need a valid theme park admission and Disney Park Pass reservation.

Disney also confirmed that information will not be shared with any third parties and children under the age of 18 are required to have parental consent to participate.

"As you prepare to visit, please know that we’ve made updates based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," Disney World said in a statement last year. "It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments—and memories to treasure."