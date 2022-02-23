Disney Parks in Florida & California Have Changed Their Mask Policies Again

Disney World and Disneyland are preparing for the spring and summer, as well as the ever-changing details surrounding the pandemic. (And the upcoming opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World.)

As the infection rates across the US continue to drop from the peak of the Omicron variant, policies continue to change. Disney has announced that it will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks while visiting its parks. The only exception will be that all guests are still required to wear masks aboard any enclosed transportation. Disney World and Disneyland say the change is the result of "recent trends and regulatory guidance."

The park's policy says that it still expects non-vaccinated customers to wear masks at all indoor locations, "including indoor attractions and theaters."

The change at Disney World and Disneyland took effect late last week and follows a similar move from Universal Orlando. Disney's site says, "We encourage people to get vaccinated." However, like Universal, there is no requirement for guests to prove their vaccination status while at the park. So, it's hard to see how that requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors will be enforced.

Florida is currently experiencing an average of 5,559 daily COVID-19 cases over the last seven days (a rate of 26 per 100,000), according to the New York Times. In California, there is currently an average of 8,391, which is 21 per 100,000.