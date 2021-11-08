Disney Just Added an Arctic Itinerary to Its Luxury Cruise Lineup

Disney is charting a new course with its cruise line in 2023, and it's not what you might expect. The happiest place on the high seas is heading for the Arctic. If you've ever dreamed of seeing the North Pole alongside Mickey Mouse and his crew, now's your chance.

Disney is teaming up with Ponant, a polar expedition cruise company, to provide arctic sailings, according to Travel + Leisure. Disney announced a new arctic itinerary this week for trips that will take place in June 2023 and July 2023. Cruises will kick off in Oslo, Norway and visit Svalbard Archipelago. If you're not a geography expert, that's located in the Arctic Ocean between the mainland and the North Pole. Longyearbyen, the largest town on the archipelago, is one of the northernmost places in the world that has human residents. The population currently sits at around 2,400.

The town is best known for its view of the northern lights, but the sailing season won't be right for that. Still, there will be plenty of cool things for passengers to do while onboard. Passengers will get to go fjord and glacier spotting. They'll also likely see a few cool creatures, from polar bears to puffins to reindeer to whales.

Like any cruise, Disney's journey to the Arctic will include excursions. Just don't forget your jacket, or your mittens, hats, and scarves either!

Trips will take place on the Le Boreal, which can hold 264 passengers and has 132 staterooms. All suites on the ship are lavish, featuring Hermes bath products and plenty of bathroom space for your skincare routine and whatever else. The ship also has a spa, theater, and pool, so you'll never be bored while sailing and can catch up on some much-needed rest.

Disney's Arctic cruises aren't cheap, starting at just under $12,000 per person. If you've got that kind of money to burn, bookings are open for anyone who has previously sailed with Disney. Everyone else will have the chance to book starting November 12.

If the Arctic isn't your thing, there are plenty of other places to go with Adventures by Disney. The company also offers a Galapagos Islands expedition cruise, which features much warmer weather, opportunities to snorkel and soak up the sun. That trip starts at $8,139 for sailings in February 2022 and $7,399 for 2023 trips.