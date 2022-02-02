Disney's Valentine's Day Treats Include a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Dole Whip

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney just unveiled its special, limited-edition menu for Valentine's Day, with a wide variety of sweet treats available across Disney Park locations that will include everything from cakes to mousse to fruits. One of the most exciting new items, however, is the Dole Whip Chocolate and Strawberry, which is a cone filled with chocolate soft-serve swirled with Dole Whip strawberry, and topped with a chocolate-dipped strawberry. The special Dole Whip treat will be available at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs until February 26.

If chocolate isn't your thing, there's also a Cherry and Watermelon Dole Whip swirl offered at the Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland until February 28.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Other V-Day-inspired treats include Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse, Flourless Chocolate Cake, a Valentine's Day Candy Bar, Cocoa Breach Vanilla Custard, Strawberry Chocolate Chip Pancake, and Valentine Macarons. All of these options will be available at different locations for different periods of time.

For example, the Sour Cherry Pretzel and Churros will only be served at Tomorrowland, and they will be available until March 1. Another treat, the "Bee Mine" Cereal Treat, will only be available at Disneyland until February 14. To check what limited-edition treats are available near you, head to the Disney Foodie Guide post about Valentine's Day on the Disney Parks Blog.

