This Clip of Pixar's New Short Film About a Dumpling Is Absolutely Adorable

No matter how cynical you are about the entertainment industry or America or, well, humanity, Pixar is sure to restore your faith in it. Or at least to restore your faith in Pixar's ability to make kids movies that even an old cynic like you can fall in love with. The latest example of this is the above 30-second clip from its new animated short film Bao.
Bao, which was announced back in March, will appear before the much-anticipated Incredibles 2. It'll portray an “empty-nesting Chinese mom” who brings a pork dumpling (arguably the best kind) to life. The short film is directed by Domee Shi, who will be the first woman to direct a Pixar short film.
Shi told Entertainment Weekly back in March that the movie is a “magical, modern-day fairy tale, kind of like a Chinese Gingerbread Man story” that will focus on the relationship between mothers and children. In fact, Shi's mother, a Chinese-Canadian immigrant and "dumpling master," was a consultant on the film, and the animators on the film were working directly from footage of her making dumplings.
We don't get a peek at that masterful folding technique in the clip, but we do get to see the dumpling's smile, which is enough to hold us over until Incredibles 2 and Bao are released in June.
h/t Eater
