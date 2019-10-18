You Can Get Paid $1,000 Just to Watch 30 Disney Movies in 30 Days

The ongoing streaming TV war is as confusing as ever, with Disney planting a stake in the business with its about-to-launch service, Disney+. On it, you can watch Disney movies (duh), cry through Pixar flicks, and whoop through all your favorite Marvel moments. What would make this streaming service even better? Cold, hard cash. $1,000, to be exact.
Reviews.org, an aptly named review website, is seeking Disney's biggest fan to watch 30 Disney movies in the span of 30 days. Do this task, and they'll reward the selected reviewer with a sweet $1,000 payout. That's $33.33 per day -- a deal seeing as you'll just be kicking back and singing along to The Lion King.
In addition to the cash, the chosen Disney marathon watcher will also receive a year-long subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit, complete with a Pixar popcorn popper and a mouse blanket.
To apply, you'll have to create a video explaining why you're Disney's biggest fan and deserve this opportunity, while also reviewing your favorite Disney film. Seems like an easy enough task for true Disney fans -- the ones that have annual passes to Disney World and dominate Disney trivia night every Tuesday. If that sounds like you, the application for this dream role can be found here.
Viral Granny Rips Shots With Grandson, Gives Relationship Advice
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.